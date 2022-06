(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Fire erupts at downtown shopping center, HFD says; Crews work to put out blaze

HOUSTON – Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department were working to put out a fire in downtown Houston Saturday evening.

According to HFD, the fire occurred at a shopping center located at 2323 San Jacinto Street.

Initial details were limited, however, crews continued to work on the blaze throughout the night.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.