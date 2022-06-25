Man killed during double shooting in front of SW Houston liquor store, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are responding where they say a man was killed during a double shooting in southwest Houston Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in front of a liquor store around 5:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fondren Drive.

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 12400 Fondren. One adult male deceased at the scene. Second victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/KImfbIIHoS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2022

It is unclear why the shooting began, or the relationship between the victims and the shooter.

Crowson said an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene while another victim was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.