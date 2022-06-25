86º

LIVE

Local News

Man killed during double shooting in front of SW Houston liquor store, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gun violence, Houston crime
Breaking news (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Authorities are responding where they say a man was killed during a double shooting in southwest Houston Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in front of a liquor store around 5:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fondren Drive.

It is unclear why the shooting began, or the relationship between the victims and the shooter.

Crowson said an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene while another victim was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter