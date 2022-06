HOUSTON – The body of a man was reportedly found dead next to a railroad track in northeast Houston, according to police.

Authorities with the Houston Police Department say they received a call about the dead body around 6:22 p.m. on Friday evening.

When officials arrived to the 6600 block of Hirsch Road, they say they discovered the lifeless body.

It is unclear if the man was hit by a train, or assaulted before his death.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.