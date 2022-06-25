ASTROS NO-HITTER: Houston’s Cristian Javier, two relievers completely shut down New York Yankees 3-0

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

HOUSTON – Cristian Javier struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, and Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly finished off a combined no-hitter as the Houston Astros shut down and shut out the New York Yankees 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

This game was a scoreless pitching duel until J.J. Matijevic launched a home run off former Astro Gerrit Cole in the 7th inning. Jose Altuve added another homer in the 8th off of Yankees reliever Michael King and Kyle Tucker scored an insurance run in the top of the 9th for Houston’s 3-0 edge.

But Javier was the story of the day, only giving up one walk with those 13 strikeouts in his seven innings. Neris did allow two baserunners in the eighth, both via walk, but coaxed a deep flyout from Joey Gallo and a groundout from Aaron Judge to end the threat before Pressly closed out the Yankees in the ninth.