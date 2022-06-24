These prominent companies will cover travel expenses for employee abortions

Businesses are stepping up for their employees and offering to cover the costs for them to seek abortion care after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade.

The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In some states, abortion bans have already automatically gone into effect, while clinics elsewhere -- including Alabama, Texas and West Virginia -- stopped performing abortions for fear of prosecution.

Here are some of the most prominent companies offering assistance to staff in states curtailing abortion care:

Dicks Sporting Goods

Amazon

Amazon.com Inc., the second-largest U.S. private employer, told its staff it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life-threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.

Tesla

According to the electric vehicle maker’s 2021 impact report, the company has ”an expanded Safety Net program and health insurance offering that includes travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home stat

Lyft

The ride-sharing company announced it’s providing team members “with undisrupted access to safe and critical healthcare services. Lyft’s U.S. medical benefits plan includes coverage for elective abortion and reimbursement for travel costs if an employee must travel more than 100 miles for an in-network provider.”

Starbucks

According to CNN, Starbucks’ healthcare plan is offering reimbursement for travel for abortion or gender-affirming procedures when those are not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home. Dependents who use Starbucks’ medical plan are also eligible for these benefits.

Yelp

The company said it will cover travel expenses for any US employees and their dependents who need to travel out of state to access abortion care.

Bumble

The dating app company, which is based in Austin, Texas, in September, created a fund “supporting the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum who seek abortions in Texas.”

Microsoft

According to Reuters, the software giant reiterated that it would cover travel expenses for abortion and other lawful medical services where access to care is limited in an employee’s home geographic region, a company spokesperson said.

Walt Disney Company

The company said it will cover travel benefits for employees seeking family planning or reproductive care.