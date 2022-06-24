Teen mom, 7-month-old with health issues missing since June 14, HPD says

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old mother and her 7-month-old baby have been reported missing, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers said the mother, Kennedy Greene, and the child, Kodi Davis, were both last seen on June 14 in the 8100 block of Fannin Street. The 7-month-old reportedly has concerning health issues that need immediate medical attention, police added.

John Cannon with Houston police said they just want to make sure that the medication is being administered to the child.

Greene is believed to be driving a 2017 Honda 4D with the Texas license plate JDS5615.

If anyone spots the child or the mother, contact HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840