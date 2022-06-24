It’s National Food Truck Day! Here’s some of Houston’s BEST food truck parks

HOUSTON – Hey Houston, National Food Truck Day is June 24! (As if we needed another reason to feast😋)

According to NationalToday.com, Friday is “a special day to champion food trucks and encourage the hardworking men and women whose food businesses support the local economy.”

The website continues on to explain the history of food trucks.

“Food trucks are inspired by centuries-old food carts dating back to the 17th century. Vendors traded food from small carts or moveable mini kitchens, and the practice is still common today where they are found on street corners, in parks, and catering to hungry crowds at special events.”

Want to celebrate?

People celebrate by purchasing from local food trucks, which offer a variety of tasty temptations from gourmet burgers to sushi, ice cream, assorted fries, and tacos.

Here’s a list of some food truck locations across the Houston area:

The Galleria Food Truck Park

2839 Chimney Rock

Houston, TX

Food Truck park

9602 Chimney Rock Rd

Houston, TX

Houston Grub Park

1615 S Loop W

Houston TX 77054

Truck Yard Houston

2118 Lamar St.

Houston, TX 77003

4501 Almeda Food & Entertainment

4501 Almeda Road

Houston, TX 77004

Food Court Food Truck Park

17703 Keith Harrow Boulevard

Houston, TX