Today, Houston McDonald’s locations will donate 10% of lunch sales to Uvalde victims

HOUSTON – From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, McDonald’s restaurants in Houston will donate 10% of lunch sales to organizations raising money for victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Money from the fundraiser will go to the Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities San Antonio.

The Houston restaurants are among more than 1,000 Texas McDonald’s locations participating in the fundraiser.

“Our hearts are with those in Uvalde following the unspeakable tragedy in their community,” McDonald’s of South Central wrote in a social media post announcing the fundraiser. “We can’t take away their pain, but we want to help these families in any way we can.”