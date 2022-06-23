96º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Have you seen him? Family asks for help in search of missing man diagnosed with autism

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, missing person
Mosley Demarkes, 26. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A family is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s been missing since Saturday after leaving a residence in the Fifth Ward area, according to the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division.

The family said he has been diagnosed with autism.

Mosley Demarkes, 26, was last seen leaving in the 1900 block of Granger Street in an unknown direction. He was wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information concerning Demarkes whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email