Have you seen him? Family asks for help in search of missing man diagnosed with autism

HOUSTON – A family is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s been missing since Saturday after leaving a residence in the Fifth Ward area, according to the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division.

The family said he has been diagnosed with autism.

Mosley Demarkes, 26, was last seen leaving in the 1900 block of Granger Street in an unknown direction. He was wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information concerning Demarkes whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.