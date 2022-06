An evacuation was underway at the Kemah Boardwalk due to a power outage in the Seabrook area on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the CenterPoint outage tracker, the boardwalk was completely out of power around 2 p.m.

Several restaurants started evacuating customers, according to KPRC 2 anchor Daniella Guzman.

The power was restored around 2:45 p.m.

You can check the outage maps below:

Centerpoint Outage Map

Entergy Outage Map

Texas-New Mexico Power Outage Map

Statewide Power Outages