Cy-Fair fighters battle blaze at recycling plant in northwest Harris County

Cy-Fair Department firefighters battled a fire at a recycling plant Tuesday in northwest Harris County, according to the fire department.

HOUSTON – Cy-Fair Department firefighters battled a fire at a recycling plant Tuesday in northwest Harris County, according to the fire department.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at the plant, located in the 6100 block of Cunningham Road.

Smoke could be seen billowing for miles from the fire, officials said.

Due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area, fighters said they are using their tankers, as well as booster trucks and receiving aid from Jersey Village Fire Department and Rosehill Fire Department.

There is no danger to residents as it is paper products burning.

Those who live nearby were recommended to stay indoors, according to Cy-Fair FD.