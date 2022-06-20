Bank jugging suspects arrested, charged; 1 suspect was already out on bond for burglary, deputies say

HOUSTON – Two men suspected of bank jugging have been arrested and charged after a vehicle was burglarized along the Northwest Freeway on Thursday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Constable deputies responded to a call on a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 27000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

The victim told constable deputies that he was followed from a local financial institution after a cash withdrawal and that his vehicle had been burglarized, officials said.

Surveillance video at the business was reviewed and deputies saw the suspects’ vehicle was allegedly casing the location for potential victims. Constable deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle and identified the occupants as Christopher Watkins and Kevin Jones.

It was also revealed that Watkins had an open warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle enhanced and was out on bond for an additional burglary of a motor vehicle charge.

Both suspects were booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies said additional charges are pending after further investigation. Their bond amount and court information have not been set at this time.