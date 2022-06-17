University of Houston commemorating Juneteenth

Varselles Cummings is the director of UH’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion and appeared on KPRC 2+ Friday to discuss what the university is doing to commemorate Juneteenth and the university’s efforts to prepare students to be world changers.

The University of Houston is holding several events this weekend in commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday on Sunday, June 19.

Juneteenth, which was declared a federal holiday last year, commemorates the day in 1865 when Union forces arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued General Order No. 3, proclaiming that all enslaved people were free.

Varselles Cummings is the director of UH’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion and appeared on KPRC 2+ discuss what the university is doing to commemorate Juneteenth. Watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

The University of Houston’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion began its Juneteenth celebration Thursday. A gallery with historical facts and information on Juneteenth was set up just outside of CDI (Suite B12 in the Student Center) and will remain on display through June 19.

