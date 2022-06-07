LIST: Juneteenth celebration events happening in Houston, Galveston in 2022

The Juneteenth historic marker is located on Strand Street in Galveston. The marker commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to inform enslaved black Texans that slavery had ended, two and a half years after President Lincolns Emancipation Proclamation. June 15, 2020.

HOUSTON – Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the enforced end of slavery in Galveston on June 19, 1865.

The holiday celebrates freeing the last enslaved people in America.

Here are several Juneteenth celebration events happening around Houston:

This free event at Bicentennial Park on June 18 will have music, food, games as well as art vendors and more. The full day of music will include Piano Vibes, the Mambo Jazz Kings, and of course the Four Tops. The Juneteenth ceremony will also honor graduates from the historic Carver High School and more. As if that wasn’t enough, the evening will end with a fireworks show.

Sat, June 18, 2022 - 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. - 17703 Kieth Harrow Boulevard, Houston

Enjoy an outdoor experience for the whole family. Music, food, drinks, games, and an outdoor shopping experience. There will be a kids corner with games and arts and crafts. Bring chairs to stay for the live entertainment.

A brilliant performance filled with dramatic visuals, live music, narrations, and dance that tells the story of African Americans from 1865 to today and their journey to the celebration of freedom. Performers include Brian Courney Wilson, Chad Brawley, Gene Moore, J Xavier, Kathy Taylor, Kirk Richmond, Liz Vaughn, Mary Griffin, Nakitta Foxx, Spud Howard, Stacy J, Tyrone Belle and Werner Richmond.

All performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free. Get more information here.

The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration offers five days of family oriented fun-filled events and activities which include: a Kick-off Dance, a Golf Tournament, A Community Service Awards Gala, the “One Mile of Smiles” parade, and a “Festival Under the Stars.” A music festival featuring hip-hop, R&B, jazz, blues, country, Zydeco and renowned musical performers.

The MCJCF utilizes many venues within Missouri City but we place the spotlight on one in particular, the “Freedom Tree” (located in Freedom Tree Park) which serves as a reminder of the tumultuous journey Africans faced upon their arrival to an inhospitable land. Yet in spite of the prevailing conditions, they manage to accomplish so much.

Galveston

Come out and meet Aceia “Ace” Spade - the 2021 National Miss Juneteenth. The Churchill High School senior was awarded the national title in October 2021 during the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation Annual Conference in Tulsa. In a statement about her win, Spade noted that her title came the same year that Juneteenth became a state holiday in Oregon and a federal holiday, too.

Tour historic sites of Juneteenth with a special running of the Freedom Walk Tours on Memorial Day with special guest, National Miss Juneteenth 2021, Aceia Spade. Retrace the steps of Union Soldiers through the streets of Galveston as they spread the message of freedom.

Join us for the 25th Annual Juneteenth Banquet at the Old Central Cultural Center on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The special guest speaker will be State Representative Senfronia Thompson of Houston, Texas.

Join us for the annual Juneteenth Inc. Scholarship Gala at the Old Central Cultural Center on Sunday, June 5, 2022. This annual scholarship gala celebrates the heritage of Juneteenth in Galveston. The event will raise funds for local scholarships and crown the 2022 Miss Juneteenth.

Join us for the 8th Annual Juneteenth Gala at Ashton Villa on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Gala Speaker will be Texas State Representative & Chairman Dr. Greg Bonnen.

Join us during the Juneteenth Poetry Festival. The festival will highlight local venues of historic significance through dynamic poetry events, creative writing workshops and readings by prominent nationally and internationally acclaimed poets and authors. Events will be updated as venues and poet rosters are confirmed.

“Memory Keepers” or Tour Guides will lead Freedom Walk tours that offer an immersive experience that takes visitors on the march of freedom to the sites of emancipation where Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read the historic General Order No. 3.

Jun 17 - The Inaugural Juneteenth Success In Business Minority & Women Business Enterprise Empowerment Summit & Procurement Fair. This event will take place at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Avenue M, Galveston, TX, on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free admission to the public, light refreshments will be served. State, local and federal agencies free to exhibit. Private companies with contract opportunities, resource agencies and Business Organization will pay a $50 fee to exhibit. Contact events@juneteenthsuccessinbusiness.com or goodwille@juneteenthsuccessinbusiness.com with questions.

June 15, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a free Juneteenth history webinar. Learn from local historians and organizations who preserve and safeguard the history, events, stories and memories centered around this important day in the nation’s history.

Jun 18th - 2328 Broadway - Local elected officials and family members will be present at Ashton Villa to pay homage to former State Representative Al Edwards.

Jun 18th - 2601 Avenue H - Annual Historic Parade celebrating the Legacy of Juneteenth followed by a picnic at Wright Cuney Park. Parade Route: Starts at 26th and Avenue H – Ends at 41st and Avenue H Picnic will immediately follow at Wright Cuney Park (718 41st Street).

Jun 18th - 2222 28th St - The 2022 Juneteenth Festival will be held on the Historical grounds of McGuire Dent Recreational Center, known today as Menard Park 2222-28th Street on the Seawall. This Free Family Friendly Event will allow lawn chairs but no personal coolers are allowed. The event will feature food vendors, entrepreneur showcases, the Black Artist Artwalk Exhibition, the 1st Juneteenth “Making Moves” Youth Basketball Tournament, live entertainment by “PEE WEE & THE TOO LAID BACK BAND,” of Houston, the Galveston Heritage Chorale, Texas, guest DJ Mr. Micheal Lewis, Special MC Hostess, “DUNBEEZY,” Comedian & Radio Host of KTSU 90.9, as well as, Historian, Mr. Sam Collins who will highlight the History of Juneteenth and much more.

Jun 18 - 2602 Santa Fe Place - The Galveston Railroad Museum will present the second speaker of the 2022 Oral History Program, Legacy of the Railroad, featuring Pullman Porter George Lewis, Saturday, June 18, 1 p.m., at the train depot. The public is invited to attend.

Jun 19 - 520 20th St Galveston, Texas 77550 - General Order #3 Reenactment and the 1861 Galveston Custom House Museum Christening. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

Jun 19 - 2013 Broadway Avenue J - The Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church’s Emancipation March reenacts the first celebration of emancipation that took place in Galveston on January 1, 1866. A diverse group of over 800 men, women and children took part in the historic processional.

Jun 20 - 2100 Strand St - Join us to celebrate the birthplace of Juneteenth on the historic ground with music, live performances, and historic reenactments. This event is completely free and open to the public.

Jun 11 - 2214 Strand St - Taking freedom to new heights join us on the rooftop as we kick off our inaugural celebration with hor d’oeuvres, dancing, photo booth, and much more as we celebrate Juneteenth “Emancipation Day” Saturday, June 11 at 8:00PM with the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas along with Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Juneteenth and General Order No. 3, read on June 19, 1865, announcing that all slaves were free, is one of Galveston’s most important historical moments.

Beyond Houston, Galveston

Brenham, Texas

Juneteenth, a Celebration of Diversity in the Birthplace of Texas Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association Returns with a Series of Celebrations

WCHJA 2022 Gala: A Red Carpet Affair - Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. Event Center/Brenham

WCHJA Coronation: Odyssey of Elegance - Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. Blinn College Student Center

WCHJA Gospel Musical: Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3 p.m. New Life Church of God, Brenham

WCHJA 2022 Health & Wellness Walk: Tuesday, June 14 Jackson Street Park at 6 p.m.

WCHJA 2022 Art & Talent Fun Day: Wednesday, June 15 Henderson Park at 6 p.m.

WCHJA Coolin’ in the Park: Thursday, June 16 Hattie Mae Flowers Park at 6 p.m.

WCHJA Juneteenth Jubilee Kick-Off: Brown Sugar Band Friday, June 17 Fireman’s Park at 6 p.m.

WCHJA Juneteenth Opening Ceremony and Annual Parade: Saturday, June 18 Downtown Brenham at 9:30 a.m.

WCHJA Juneteenth Annual Jubilee: Saturday, June 18 Fireman’s Park – Following Parade