Aggravated robbery suspect barricades himself, 2 hostages inside hotel room, fires at officers: Jersey Village PD

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – SWAT and hostage negotiators with the Houston Police Department are assisting officers with the Jersey Village Police Department after receiving reports of a barricaded robbery suspect that shot at officers at a hotel while holding two people hostage.

Jersey Village officers responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at a Polar Express Gas Station located at 8223 Jones Rd. around 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers said they learned the suspect and others were seen leaving the area on foot. Police reviewed the surveillance video and said they were able to obtain a still image of the suspect.

Officers said they began canvassing the area for that suspect and contacted the clerk at the Quality Inn located at 17550 Northwest Fwy. Police showed the clerk the still image of the suspect. The clerk recognized the suspect and told police the man was staying at the hotel and provided the room number, investigators said.

Officers went to the room to try to engage in a conversation with the suspect through the door but the suspect told officers that they needed to leave and that he had hostages inside the room, police said. Officers said the suspect then fired one round from inside the room and they heard glass breaking. The suspect was reportedly seen by an officer in the parking lot holding a gun through the broken window and police fired at the man. Authorities are unsure if the suspect was hit.

Police said they were able to talk to the suspect on the phone and began negotiating with him. Through those conversations, investigators said they confirmed there are at least two hostages inside the room.

HPD’s SWAT and Negotiations teams are at the scene. At this time, police said the identities of the suspect and hostages have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

