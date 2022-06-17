Splendora man shoots at adult son, grandson after they refused to move out of his home, deputies say

SPLENDORA, Texas – A Splendora man has been arrested after going to what many may feel were unnecessary lengths to get his son and grandson out of his home, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Reed has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence.

On June 11 at about 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in progress with shots fired at a residence in the 26600 block of Carol Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies found Reed suffering from a laceration to his head.

Deputies then learned two people who were involved in the incident left the scene before they arrived. With the assistance of the Splendora Police Department, Patton Village Police Department, and the Department of Public Safety, both were located and returned to the scene. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit also responded.

During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that Reed, who owns the home, was involved in an argument with his son and his grandson, both of whom are adults.

Reed wanted them to leave the home, but they refused, citing they also live there. Reed then retrieved a handgun and shot at them. Neither victim was injured, deputies said.

The son and grandson told investigators, “in fear of their lives,” they used self-defense measures against Reed to disarm him, which led to him sustaining the laceration. They said after the altercation, they both fled for their safety - with one leaving on foot and the other in a vehicle.

Detectives determined Reed was the aggressor. He was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.