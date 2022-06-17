SCARY VIDEO: Frustrated robbers thwarted by bulletproof glass fire off rounds while fleeing convenience store, police say

Aggravated robbery at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Bennington.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery that happened on May 20.

Video captured the frightening moments that occurred at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Bennington.

According to Houston police, four armed suspects walked into the store around 10:30 p.m. and pointed guns at the clerk and customers, demanding the clerk to open the door to the enclosed area where the cash registers were held.

When the clerk refused, the suspects attempted to bust through the door but were unable to gain access because of its bulletproof glass. The suspects became frustrated and fired rounds at the glass while fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The first suspect, who was described as skinny, was wearing a red pullover, gray pants and armed with an assault rifle.

The second suspect was wearing a white pullover, blue jeans and sandals.

The third suspect had on a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes.

The fourth and final suspect was wearing a black pullover, black pants and black shoes.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.