Have you seen this child? Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen in northwest Houston

Sonciary Gist was last seen in the 5300 block of W. Gulf Bank Road.

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in northwest Houston on Thursday.

The child, Sonciary Gist, was last seen in the 5300 block of W. Gulf Bank Road, according to Houston police.

Sonciary was wearing a pajama shirt, black jogging shorts and red shoes. Her hair was combed into two puffy pigtails. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning Sonciary’s whereabouts is urged to call HPD at 713-884-3131, or reach out to the Missing Persons Division directly at 832-394-1840.