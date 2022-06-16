Young students accidentally served floor sealant instead of milk at school

JUNEAU, Alaska – A dozen children and two adults at an Alaska elementary school drank floor sealant they thought was milk at breakfast after a mix-up of containers, school officials said Wednesday.

The children at Sitʼ Eeti Shaanáx̱ Glacier Valley Elementary School in Juneau complained of burning sensations in their mouths and throats and said the milk tasted bad after being served on Tuesday, the school district said in a statement.

Workers with NANA Management Services, which served the liquid, discovered along with school officials that the milk was “actually a floor sealant resembling liquid milk,” the school district said in its statement. “Staff immediately directed students to stop consuming the substance and removed it.”

One of the dozen affected students sought medical treatment, two others were picked up from school, and school officials immediately contacted poison control, according to the district’s statement. The children in the breakfast day care program at the school range in age from 5 to 12.

Ad

Read more on TODAY.com.