HPD SWAT officers surround Westchase home where suspect barricaded inside

HOUSTON – SWAT officers with the Houston Police Department have surrounded a Westchase home where a suspect is barricaded inside.

Details were limited, but police said the incident began as a criminal mischief call around 11 a.m., which led to the suspect retreating to a house in the 9600 block of Val Verde at Tanglewilde. Images show damages to the garage of the house.

HPD has not clarified whether the suspect lives at the house, or if there are any hostages.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

SWAT standoff in the 9600 block of Val Verde & Tangelwilde. (KPRC)

Permission granted from KPRC viewer C. Marka (KPRC) (KPRC)