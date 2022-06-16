94º

SURVEY: Houston, how do you save money when grocery shopping? We want to hear your supermarket strategies

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

HOUSTON – The foods that make it into our fridge and onto our dinner plates cost nearly 12% more today than they did this time last year.

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs now cost 14.2% more than they did a year ago. The price of eggs, in particular, increased a staggering 32.2%. The price of fruits and vegetables is up 8.2% from last year.

KPRC 2 is researching the best ways to save on groceries and alleviate some of the pain at the checkout counter. We’d love to hear your supermarket shopping strategies.

If you consider yourself a budget-conscious food shopper and you’d like to share your tips with us, drop your knowledge in the form below.

We may use your response in an upcoming story.

