Here’s how to get a Sam’s Club membership for just $8

Sam’s Club is offering an $8 membership deal that’s redeemable in-person at all Sam’s Club locations from June 17 through June 26.

The limited-time offer is available for new members and represents $37 in savings (A standard Sam’s Club membership is $45 per year).

A standard membership comes with a membership card, the ability to share your membership with someone in your household, as well as the opportunity to add on extra memberships for $40 a year. Member-only benefits include access to low members-only prices at Sam’s Club locations, and access to Sam’s Club Tire & Battery centers and gas stations.

The higher-tier Sam’s Club Plus membership, which is excluded from the promotion, is $100 a year and includes access to additional perks, including the opportunity to earn 2% in cash rewards (up to $500 a year) on qualifying purchases, free shipping on online orders, free curbside pickup, pharmacy savings and discounts on eyeglass frames and lenses.

Sam’s Club members also receive access to exclusive deals on movie tickets, shows and events, and theme parks. They can also save on rental cars and hotels.

Sam’s Club and other wholesale superstores offer shoppers the opportunity to purchase supplies in large quantities. Purchasing items in bulk can mean securing better per-item prices, which can lead to meaningful savings.

When considering a membership at a wholesale superstore such as Sam’s Club, consider which membership perks you’d take advantage of most and how frequently you’d use your membership. Determine if the yearly savings will outweigh the annual membership fee.

For more information, visit www.samsclub.com/join.

