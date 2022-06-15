Saharan dust: From filters to medicines, this is how to cope with it in your everyday life, expert says

Irritated lungs graphic over an image of Saharan dust reaching the United States.

HOUSTON – The Saharan dust cloud covering the air in parts of Texas has the potential to cause problems for people with asthma, allergies and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

An allergy expert, Dr. David Corry, at Baylor College of Medicine, shared advice with KPRC 2 on how to cope with the dust in your everyday life.

People with seasonal allergies may encounter the typical bout of runny noses, sore throats and itchy eyes, according to Corry, professor of medicine in the section of immunology, allergy and rheumatology at Baylor. With COVID numbers on the rise, doctors also are concerned that more people who have COVID-19 may experience respiratory problems while the dust is in the air.

Corry offered these tips via news release from the Baylor College of Medicine:

Stay indoors as much as possible while the dust is in the air or wear a mask while outside.

Run a HEPA filter indoors to purify air, especially in the bedroom.

Patients who use rescue or controlling medications for pulmonary conditions should have them on hand at all times and use as prescribed.

Seek professional medical advice at the first sign of difficulty breathing.

For less severe symptoms, standard allergy medications such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays might be helpful.

If you are experiencing a sore throat and runny nose and are unsure whether it is COVID-19, get tested.

