Here’s what the historic Saharan dust looked like in Houston

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Britta Merwin, Meteorologist

"Ted Bergeron A dusty sunset over Hermann Park" Credit: tbergeron (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – It’s that time of year when dust from the Sahara Desert in North Africa makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean and is deposited in the Western Hemisphere.

When dust is in the air, the skies look milky during the day and sunsets generally look redder than usual.

The result is decreased air quality in the region, making things a bit more difficult for people with respiratory illnesses. It is unhealthy for people who have any issues with their lungs such as asthma or emphysema.

Here is what the dust looked like across the Houston sky:

"Ted Bergeron A dusty sunset over Hermann Park" Credit: tbergeron (KPRC 2)
"The saharan sunrise from Cinco Ranch" Credit: M&M (KPRC 2)
"Saharan sunset - willow fork park, Cinco Ranch." Credit: M&M (KPRC 2)
"Pink sunsets on Lake Houston!" Credit: Natalie S. (KPRC 2)
"We had to wait for it, but it was worth it!" Credit: digitalknightproductions (KPRC 2)
"The start of the Saharan dust sunsets" Credit: ksalling (KPRC 2)
"Saharan dust sunset over Clear Lake!" Credit: AmandaFenwick (KPRC 2)
"Gorgeous sunset from Seguin Park in the Historic Battleground Park!! Look at our state flag waving so beautifully in the wind!" Credit: jelizondo12 (KPRC 2)

