Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

Country music star Garth Brooks has announced a concert on Aug. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Tickets go on sale June 24 at 10 a.m.

Brooks last performed in Houston in 2018 when he closed the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

There are three ways to purchase tickets; At www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; on the Ticketmaster app; and at 1-877-654-2784, Ticketmaster’s Garth Brooks phone line. There are no advance box office sales.

Tickets are $98.95. There’s an eight-ticket purchase limit.