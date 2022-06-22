🔒 Insiders, Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Garth Brooks live in Houston!

This contest is now closed. Be on the lookout for more current and future giveaways available exclusively to KPRC 2 Insiders on your Insider profile page.

He’s one of the greatest performers ever to take the stage, and KPRC 2 Insiders have a chance to win tickets to see him perform live in Houston. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m. It will be his last stop on the American Stadium Tour.

Three lucky Insiders will win a pair of tickets to see the show BEFORE the tickets go on sale on June 24.

Each pair of tickets is valued at $197.90.

The entry period for this sweepstakes ends at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24. That’s when tickets for the show go on sale to the public.

Want to guarantee a seat at the show? There are three ways to purchase tickets starting June 24 at 10 a.m.:

1.) Purchase through the website: www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2.) Use the Ticketmaster app

3.) Call 1-877-654-2784, Ticketmaster’s Garth Brooks phone line.

There are no advance box office sales. Tickets are $98.95 each. There’s an eight-ticket purchase limit.

