‘So are you glad you enrolled at RMA?’: Docs show graphic messages between Pasadena teacher, student

A Pasadena teacher is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student at her school.

Melissa Carrillo, 43, was charged with improper relationship with student.

Documents show Carrillo was employed as an associate teacher at Richard Milburn Academy for two years when she got involved with a teen boy on the campus.

Investigators said the issue came to light after an administrator at the public charter school began to hear rumors circulating between students about a female instructor possibly having sex with one of the male students.

Further investigation led to Carrillo being identified as the teacher at the center of the rumors. Investigators also pinpointed the boy she was accused of being involved with.

The boy’s mother gave consent to search his phone records, and investigators discovered messages that were graphic in nature.

The first set of text messages outlined in the documents appears to show the boy making the first move by complimenting his teacher on “how cute” she looked and how he was “just laying in bed without u.”

Instead of discouraging that line of talk, Carrillo kept it going, responding, “And you want me lying down with you?”

The text messages seemingly got more explicit with each exchange. Even their standard “good morning” texts contained graphic language, documents show.

Carrillo also discussed whether or not she was on birth control with the teen, as outlined in the court documents.

In one series of text messages, the two enthusiastically spoke about some sort of physical contact they allegedly had with one another after the conclusion of afternoon classes one day.

The teacher’s text said, “I miss your lips. So are you glad you enrolled at RMA (Richard Milburn Academy),” and followed with another text saying, “I am definitely glad we met.”

An investigator noted in the document that “this portion of the text thread indicates that the complainant and the defendant were able to physically meet while at the school and kiss.”

Charges were filed against Carrillo on June 6. No information about her arrest or bond amount has been released at this time. It is also not known whether she remains employed at the school.