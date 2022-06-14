HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police searching for 21-year-old accused of having ‘inappropriate sexual contact with a child’

Fugitive Jamil Courts is a Black male, 21 years old, 230 lbs. 5’11” with brown eyes and black hair.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a 21-year-old man accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a child.

Jamil Courts is wanted for indecency with a child - sexual contact.

Houston police said on Sept. 1, 2018, Courts performed indecent sexual acts with a child while in the 10000 block of Westpark Dr.

Courts is described as a Black man, 21 years old with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.