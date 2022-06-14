Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis call for special legislative session to address gun violence

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Rodney Ellis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning calling for a special session to address the ongoing gun violence among children.

In a news release, both Hidalgo and Ellis are calling on Gov. Abbott and state lawmakers to “take immediate action.”

Hidalgo will also introduce a proposal to direct a study on youth gun violence in Harris County, the release said.

KPRC 2 will live stream the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.