All-clear given after gunshots reported outside Lackland AFB in San Antonio, prompting lockdown, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – An all clear was given at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland Air Force Base after authorities said gunshots were heard outside a portion of the base Tuesday morning, KPRC 2’s sister station KSAT reported.

An alert was sent out at around 10 a.m. by JBSA officials as several gates and facilities of the base were placed on lockdown.

After authorities investigated the base, an all-clear alert was sent at around 11:34 a.m. from the base’s Twitter account.

There is no threat to the public at this time, and there is no active shooter situation, KSAT reported.