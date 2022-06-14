Man accused of purchasing over 90 firearms used in homicide, drug trafficking incidents in Texas, other places: Dept. of Justice

DALLAS – An alleged gun trafficker who purchased firearms that were later used in multiple incidents in Texas, Canada, and other parts of the United States has been charged, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

According to court documents, Demontre Antwon Hackworth, 31, purchased at least 92 guns from federally licensed firearms dealers, including 75 guns in just six months from a single dealer that later relinquished its seller’s license.

Officials said that despite claiming to be the actual buyer of the firearms, Hackworth resold the guns without a federal firearm license and without conducting required background checks.

At least 16 of the guns Hackworth purchased are alleged to have been recovered in Texas, Maryland, and Canada from incidents that include homicide, aggravated assault, and drug trafficking, investigators said.

According to an analysis provided by the ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), three of the recovered guns had been used in multiple crimes. Officials said one gun was used in three separate criminal incidents – two aggravated assaults and one unlawful possession, and two more were used in two incidents each. The Justice Department said at least 14 of the 16 guns were recovered in incidents within one year of purchase. One was recovered from an incident just seven days after Hackworth purchased it, investigators said.

Hackworth was indicted on June 7 for reportedly dealing firearms without a license and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. He was arrested by ATF agents in Dallas on Friday and made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Texas on Monday.

If convicted, authorities said Hackworth faces up to 35 years in federal prison, with a statutory maximum penalty of five years for dealing without a license and up to 10 years for each count of false statement during purchase.