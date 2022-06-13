‘We must not forget’: FIEL unveils mural honoring Uvalde shooting victims

FIEL spokespeople and community members gathered Monday to unveil a mural honoring the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

PASADENA, Texas – FIEL spokespeople and community members gathered Monday to unveil a mural honoring the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The mural was created by self-taught artist Floyd Mendoza.

“When we were approached by Mr. Mendoza we knew that we had to make his vision come to fruition,” FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa said in a news release. “The tragedy that occurred in Uvalde shook us all and as time goes on we must not forget.”

Espinosa said the installation will be a “constant reminder of why we need to keep advocating for vulnerable communities, especially children.”

“Our hope is that we keep the conversation moving forward and we find common-sense solutions which will protect our kids,” Espinosa continued.