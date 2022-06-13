WANTED: Reward offered to get man accused of sexually abusing child off the streets

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating a fugitive accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly six months.

Police want Emilio Exequiel Rivera Henandez, who is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, immediately off the streets.

In March 2021, the Houston Police Department received a report of sexual abuse of a child that occurred in the 12600 block of Bissonnet St.

During the investigation, an outcry was made and detectives learned that the fugitive sexually abused the victim from September 1, 2020 to February 5, 2021.

Henandez is 34 years old, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.