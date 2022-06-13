Man fatally shoots brother, injures nephew in north Houston, HPD says

Fitzgerald Campbell, 55, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the 209th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he shot his brother to death and injured his nephew in north Houston on Friday.

Fitzgerald Campbell, 55, has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member.

On Friday, June 10, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 826 Marcolin Street around 8 p.m.

Officers said they found 53-year-old Steven Campbell, Sr., Fitzgerald’s brother, shot in the head. They also found 30-year-old Steven Campbell, Jr., shot in the buttocks. Steven Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene and Steven Jr. was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Investigators said Fitzgerald was angry and walking in the area with a gun and, when he saw his brother and nephew, he shot them both.

Fitzgerald Campbell was arrested near the scene and charged.