Man shot to death by his own brother in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department say they are responding to a scene where a man was killed by his brother during a double shooting in north Houston.
HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said the brother was shot around 7:57 p.m. in the 800 block of Marcolin Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additionally, officers say the deceased victim’s adult son was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.
Officials at the scene say the brother, who is the suspected shooter, has been detained.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
North officers are at a shooting scene 800 Marcolin. Adult male deceased at the scene, second male transported in stable condition. Possible suspect detained. 202 pic.twitter.com/nY7WDZ6eqm— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2022