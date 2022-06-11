Man shot to death by his own brother in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department say they are responding to a scene where a man was killed by his brother during a double shooting in north Houston.

HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said the brother was shot around 7:57 p.m. in the 800 block of Marcolin Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, officers say the deceased victim’s adult son was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

Officials at the scene say the brother, who is the suspected shooter, has been detained.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.