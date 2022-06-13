Paraplegic driver slams car into home in The Heights, causing major damage

Paraplegic driver slams car into home in The Heights, causing neighbors to be upset

HOUSTON – A car slammed into a home in the heights and neighbors say speed is to blame.

The home on White Oak Drive and Usener Street was destroyed in the crash, leaving the renters without a home.

One person was inside when the vehicle plowed into the front end.

Timothy Fletcher rents the home and says the driver came down the road, uprooted and a tree and crashed into his house.

Fletcher and many neighbors say people speed down the road all the time and something needs to be done.

On Sunday, Fletcher watched as a tow truck removed a car from his home on in the Woodlands Heights.

“I was at the gym. My girlfriend was in the back bedroom, and she knew what it was,” he said.

A car crashed into their home. The driver and another person were taken to the hospital.

“A paraplegic guy lost control. He was using the paraplegic control on his car, and he lost control,” Fletcher said.

Pictures show the Nissan GTR flipped upside down. The front end of Fletchers home was scattered with bricks and debris.

“The whole wheel assembly, tire and rim is underneath the kitchen table,” he said.

“All I heard was people saying get them out of the car! Get them out of the car,”Jared Gregory said.

Gregory lives down the street and captured video of the aftermath. He says this isn’t the first time someone has crashed into a house and speed may have played a factor.

“The house right next to me had a car hit it about two to three years ago. About four doors down that way a car hit a home about 18 months ago,” he said.

KPRC 2 reporters at the scene checked and the speed limit on the curvy street is 20 miles per hour. Gregory says something needs to be done before someone is seriously injured.

“We’ve lived here for about five years and submitted multiple requests to the city to add stop signs. We’ve made a petition twice to add speed bumps. We made it pretty far in the process, but COVID hit,” Gregory adds.

As for Fletcher he and his girlfriend are thankful they were not sitting in front of their house and now have to stay somewhere else.

“Pretty lucky, pretty lucky,” he said. “We think the city really needs to do something.”

Police say the people in the car are expected to be okay.