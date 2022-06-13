Black Rock Coffee Bar to open 6th Houston-area store in Pearland’s Shadow Creek Ranch area

PEARLAND – Pearland, there’s a new coffee shop in town!

Portland, Oregon-based Black Rock Coffee Bar continues to grow in Texas -- particularly in the Houston area with a brand new location opening in Pearland’s Shadow Creek Ranch neighborhood.

According to a news release, the Pearland location, at 11930 Broadway St, Suite 110, is the sixth store to open in the Houston area and the 13th in Texas.

Customers who show up at the new location can take advantage of special deals throughout the first week, including a free 16-ounce coffee valid only on the first day of opening.

The coffee shop is well-known for its variety of coffee drinks, smoothies, and pastries. They are also known for their flavorful Fuel energy drinks specially prepared by Black Rock baristas.

The new location is set to open on June 17.