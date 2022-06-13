3 people shot in taco truck parking lot in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a shootout in a taco truck parking lot Sunday, injuring three people.

It happened in the 1000 block of Edgewood Drive in southeast Houston around 11:10 p.m.

Officers with Houston Police Department said that a white vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a church near a taco truck. Investigators said that a blue Malibu pulled up and the occupants of both vehicles started shooting at each other.

One suspect fled on foot and is described by police as a man wearing a long-sleeved green shirt with a hoodie.

The blue Malibu fled the scene but was pulled over by a constable with Precinct 7 a few blocks away, authorities said.

Police said there were three occupants in the Malibu. One was shot in the back and transported to the hospital by an ambulance, HPD said. The other two that were in the vehicle have reportedly been detained.

Investigators said two other women were injured in the shooting. One of the victims is a taco truck employee who police said was hit in the eye. Officers said she had nothing to do with either party.

The other victim was a woman that was hit in the hand. Police said it is unknown if she was involved in the incident.