2 dead after alleged street racing leads to crash in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two people are dead after a deadly crash following an alleged street race in northeast Houston, Houston police said.

According to Sgt. David Rose with HPD’s vehicular crimes division, officers responded to the 11000 block of Homestead Road near Leedale Road at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Sgt. Rose said witnesses told police a black-colored pickup truck with a man and woman inside was allegedly racing another vehicle. Both vehicles were believed to be driving at excessive speeds.

At some point, the driver of the pickup truck lost control and crashed into a wooded area. The truck partially caught on fire.

Both the man and the woman inside the truck died at the scene. Investigators believe they were not wearing seatbelts prior to the crash.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

Police are looking for surveillance video to investigate what led to the alleged street racing.

The other vehicle involved was not identified at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD’s vehicular crimes division at 713 247-4072.