HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Woman diagnosed with dementia reported missing

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A woman who suffers from dementia has been reported missing from the Houston area.

According to officials, 66-year-old Elisa Duarte was last seen in the 70 block of Lyerly Street on Friday.

Duarte was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt and blue tennis shoes. Officials say she may have gotten on the e Metro rail or a Metro bus.

Duarte is described as a white woman having brown eyes, black hair, standing around 4-feet 11-inches tall, and weighing 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at  (832) 394-1840 or (713) 884-3131.

