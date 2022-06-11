HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Woman diagnosed with dementia reported missing

MISSING PERSON: 66-year-old Elisa Duarte was last seen in the 70 block of Lyerly Street in Houston on Friday.

HOUSTON – A woman who suffers from dementia has been reported missing from the Houston area.

According to officials, 66-year-old Elisa Duarte was last seen in the 70 block of Lyerly Street on Friday.

Duarte was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt and blue tennis shoes. Officials say she may have gotten on the e Metro rail or a Metro bus.

Duarte is described as a white woman having brown eyes, black hair, standing around 4-feet 11-inches tall, and weighing 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (832) 394-1840 or (713) 884-3131.