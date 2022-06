GROVES, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a 4-year-old was reportedly abducted from Groves, Texas.

According to police, Jaiceon Robertson was taken from the area.

Jaiceon is described as a Black child, last seen wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts. He also is said to have scars on his arms, stomach, and legs.

The suspect, Blake Robertson, was described as a Black man with tattoos on his upper body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.