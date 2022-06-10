TxDOT: 1 in 3 Texas vehicle deaths due to speed

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is urgently reminding motorists to slow down and drive a safe speed.

Last year, there were 163,756 traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 6,493 serious injuries and 1,532 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities in a single year since 1981.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 34% of the traffic accidents last year involved speed.

“Speed is the number one factor in roadway crashes in our state, causing 1 out of every 3 traffic deaths,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “When you speed, you increase the risk of death and serious injury in a collision. By observing the speed limit and driving to specific weather and road conditions, Texans can make our roads safer for everyone.”

To reinforce that driving too fast can be dangerous and expensive, TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state as they step up their efforts to enforce speed limits during Operation Slowdown June 7–21. In addition to writing citations, law enforcement vehicles will spend extra time driving on roads reminding motorists what a safe speed looks like.

TxDOT has these safety tips for motorists:

Match your speed to road conditions if there’s bad weather or you’re driving through a work zone.

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.

Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.

