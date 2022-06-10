‘This is pretty serious’: Singer Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, says half his face is paralyzed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Singer Justin Bieber attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, took to social media to inform fans of a recent diagnosis that is impacting his health.

The 28-year-old announced he was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

According to UT Health’s McGovern Medical School, Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is “a rare yet severe condition that causes facial weakness or paralysis and a rash on the outer ear.”

UT’s website states that the same virus that causes RHS causes chickenpox and shingles, the varicella-zoster virus.

Doctors say the virus can spread and affect the facial nerve, which controls the movement of each side of the face. It can also cause the ear to break out in a serious, painful rash.

“Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome,” Bieber told his fans. “And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

During the video, Bieber shared that the condition has paralyzed one side of his face, which prohibits him from blinking one eye and smiling on that side.

Due to the condition, Bieber has had to cancel several of his recent shows.

There are several treatment options, according to UT-Health, including antiviral therapies and corticosteroids.

The syndrome is said to be a very painful condition to bear. Bieber said he will be using his downtime to rest, and tells fans that he’s going to get better.

“I have hope. I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason,” Bieber added.