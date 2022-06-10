Police searching for suspect accused of sexually assaulting child in Galena Park last year

GALENA PARK, Texas – The Galena Park Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man they believe sexually assaulted a child last year.
According to police, the incident was reported on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
During the investigation, authorities said a victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the suspect.
The suspect remains on the loose. He is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 25-30 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches, average build with short black hair and tattoos on his forearms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org. Information leading to an arrest made be rewarded by up to $5,000.