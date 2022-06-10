91º

Police searching for suspect accused of sexually assaulting child in Galena Park last year

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Police are searching for this man who they say possibly sexually assaulted a child last year in the Galena Park area. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

GALENA PARK, Texas – The Galena Park Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man they believe sexually assaulted a child last year.

According to police, the incident was reported on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

During the investigation, authorities said a victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the suspect.

The suspect remains on the loose. He is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 25-30 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches, average build with short black hair and tattoos on his forearms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org. Information leading to an arrest made be rewarded by up to $5,000.

