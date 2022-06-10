90º

Investigation underway after man found shot to death in middle of street in northeast Houston, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of the street in northeast Houston Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7900 block of Carolwood Drive around 10:45 p.m. and found a man lying on the street.

According to investigators, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department.

Investigators are working to determine the motive of the shooting and possible suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

