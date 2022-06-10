Houston Zoo brings back adults-only After Dark event to celebrate its centennial year

HOUSTON – The Houston zoo is bringing back its adults-only “After Dark” event to celebrate the 1920s -- the decade when the zoo opened.

The event Roaring ‘20s-themed After Dark, presented by TXU Energy, will celebrate the decade that the Houston Zoo became a Zoo in 1922.

According to the release, H‑E‑B Lone Star Pavilion will transform into a speakeasy lounge where guests can enjoy a live dueling piano show, capture the moment at a photo booth, and more.

Guests are being asked to dress in their best 1920s attire and pay homage to the zoo’s first decade in style.

General admission tickets start at $39 and include one free drink voucher.

Click here for more information and to secure your spot.