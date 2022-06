A two-vehicle crash has closed the left two lanes at I-45 southbound in Galveston County Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:54 a.m. near the Delany Road and Century Boulevard exits in La Marque, according to Houston Transtar.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.