Suspect charged in fatal shooting of his accomplice, injuring another man during robbery in SW Houston, HPD says

Suspect, Julio Arnoldo Osorio Saca, 18, is charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the 174th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after fatally shooting his accomplice and injuring a victim during a robbery in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Julio Arnoldo Osorio Saca, 18, has since been charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

On Tuesday, police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6000 block of Skyline Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 26-year-old Tomas Francisco Cua Cua, shot in the leg.

According to investigators, Cua Cua was shot when Saca and another suspect targeted him during a robbery.

Officers said when Saca exited the front passenger seat of the vehicle, the gun he was holding discharged and the bullet struck his accomplice. Investigators said Saca continued with the robbery, shot Cua Cua in the leg, and then fled the scene in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

After driving a short distance, investigators said the injured accomplice lost consciousness.

Saca then removed his accomplice from the driver’s seat, placed him in the passenger seat and drove to 6320 Windswept Lane where he removed the now-deceased man and carried him into an apartment, investigators said.

Officers arrested Saca, who they say admitted to his role in the incident.