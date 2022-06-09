Off-duty Brazoria County deputy fired after being arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde

HOUSTON – An off-duty Brazoria County Officer who was sent to Uvalde to assist other law enforcement agencies following the deadly shooting at an elementary school that claimed 21 lives last month was fired on Wednesday, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the department, Deputy Christopher Lofton, a 2-year veteran of the department, was sent to Uvalde on May 31 alongside a team of eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers to relieve local agencies following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary.

Investigators said on June 2, Deputy Lofton got intoxicated at the temporary living quarters in Uvalde “to the point that he was a danger to himself and others.”

According to reports, Lofton was immediately removed from his Uvalde assignment and arrested for Public Intoxication by Uvalde County officers.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Lofton violated multiple department policies, “and as a result, has been relieved of duty and is no longer employed with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.”