Off-duty Brazoria Co. deputy assisting in Uvalde following shooting charged with public intoxication

UVALDE, Texas – A Brazoria County patrol deputy providing support in Uvalde has been arrested and charged with public intoxication after being sent there to assist other law enforcement agencies following the deadly shooting at an elementary school that claimed 21 lives last month.

According to Lieutenant Ian Patin with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the off-duty deputy was sent to Uvalde on May 31 alongside a team of eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers to relieve local agencies following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary.

Patin says the deputy, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested for intoxication on June 2 and was immediately relieved from his duties in Uvalde.

An internal investigation is underway.